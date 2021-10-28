OXOS Medical and Emergent Connect Deliver Innovative Radiology Solution for Urgent Care Facilities
First of Its Kind Offering Improves Treatment of Urgent Care Patients Cost-effectively
As a leader in cloud-based solutions to support facilities that rely on radiology, this solution cost-effectively opens a new outlet for safe and secure x-ray diagnostics.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOS MedicalⓇ (OXOS) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Emergent Connect LLC, of Lakeland, Texas, have partnered to deliver a ground-breaking new solution for the urgent care market. OXOS manufactures the Micro CⓇ, the world’s first handheld x-ray system specifically designed for advancing safe and accurate x-ray at the point of care in facilities without a radiology suite. Emergent Connect provides cloud-native radiology software that connects healthcare facilities to teleradiology firms nationwide. Together, OXOS and Emergent Connect deliver an all-in-one solution to urgent care facilities that includes a handheld x-ray machine, cloud-based radiology software, and seamless access to Rapid Radiology, one of the largest independent teleradiology firms in the United States.
— Mike Spears
According to Evan Ruff, CEO of OXOS: “This partnership extends a facility’s imaging capabilities and seamlessly enables clinicians to access radiologist insight at the click of the button. It’s like a ‘radiology department in a box’ for facilities that want to offer x-ray diagnostics but do not have the radiologist staff or equipment.”
Mike Spears, EVP, and co-founder of Emergent Connect, states: “We are extremely proud to be first to market with this transformative solution. As a leader in cloud-based solutions to support facilities that rely on radiology, this solution cost-effectively opens a new outlet for safe and secure x-ray diagnostics.”
This turnkey, HIPAA-compliant radiology system incorporates equipment, cloud-based software, and diagnostic radiology reporting, which is inclusive of all billing, integration, and study routing. The combined solution solves many challenges that both patients and urgent care facilities face, such as providing radiology services at the point of care so patients no longer need to leave the facility for an x-ray, instant access to Joint Commission Accredited radiologists, and fast image diagnosis and study reports, all without the need for legacy hardware and IT requirements.
ABOUT OXOS™ MEDICAL
OXOS MedicalⓇ puts the future of X-ray in your hands. OXOS Micro CⓇ, the first handheld Dynamic Digital Radiographic X-ray system, is faster, safer, and smarter than conventional x-ray solutions and has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510k clearance for radiographic imaging and DDR of the distal extremity in adults and children. Micro C brings radiologic diagnosis to the point of care with a handheld X-ray that delivers medical imaging with clarity and accuracy while operating safely without a radiation suite in most cases. The cloud-based OXOSⓇ Platform offers growing capabilities for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of AI diagnostics. Additional information at: https://oxos.com/ or info@oxos.com.
ABOUT EMERGENT CONNECT
Founded in 2011, Emergent Connect provides 100% cloud-based radiology software solutions for the entire healthcare industry. The company offers a full stack of solutions covering the whole radiology workflow, including PACS, Storage, RIS, Priority Worklist with AI, Billing, and teleradiology connectivity. Emergent Connect serves 80,000 health care facilities and supports over 75 bi-directional connections to electronic medical record companies. The highly agile, 100% native cloud-based system is designed and built to support a wide range of facilities from urgent care clinics to large hospitals and imaging centers.
Evan Ruff
OXOS Medical, Inc.
+1 4049391254
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other