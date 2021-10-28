Route 152 (Limekiln Pike), Brownsville Road to Close for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

10/28/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) and Brownsville Road to close next week for pipe replacement in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Brownsville Road between Creek Road and the other end of Creek Road in Lower Southampton Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Bristol Road, Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike), and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, from 7:AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between Skunk Hollow Road and Hilltown Pike in Hilltown and New Britain townships. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Skunk Hollow Road, Callowhill Road, and Hilltown Pike.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone, and all scheduled activities are weather dependent.

