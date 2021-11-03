Dentist in the Lehigh Valley Offers Same-Day Crowns and Dental Implants

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants, CEREC crowns, and more.

Center Valley Dental is only minutes from Bethlehem, Allentown, Quakertown, and Coopersburg.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and CEREC crowns in Center Valley. The Lehigh Valley dentist has helped hundreds of patients achieve healthier, fuller smiles with general and cosmetic dentistry services.

Dental implants are one of Center Valley Dental’s most popular services. Using a titanium screw and color-matched crown, a dental implant replaces a missing tooth root with a natural-looking artificial tooth. The success rate of such a treatment is well over 90%. When properly cared for, a dental implant can last as long as twenty years.

“We’ll work with patients to put together a treatment plan and explore supplementary procedures to help improve the chances of a successful implant placement,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang.

CEREC Crowns in Center Valley are also available. CEREC crowns can be created and placed in as little as one visit. They’re customized to match the color, size, and shape of a patient’s smile.

“Patients are amazed when they discover they can change their smile in less than a day,” adds Dr. Lang. “Many of them have waited their whole life for a new smile.”

During a consultation, the Lehigh Valley dentist will help patients put together a treatment plan and estimate. The cost of dental implants includes x-rays, the titanium fixture, abutment, crown, and any supplemental procedures.

To learn more about the cosmetic dentistry procedures available from Center Valley Dental, request an appointment by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome.



About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more visit, https://www.centervalleydental.com/.