CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental. This new name recognizes the more than ten years of quality dental care the practice has offered residents in and around Center Valley. Center Valley Dental will maintain the same services, ownership, and team, including Dr. Matthew Lang.

“We are thankful for our patients who have stuck by our side over the years, and we look forward to introducing new patients to Center Valley Dental,” he says.

The Center Valley dentist offers general and cosmetic dentistry, including CEREC crowns, dental implants, veneers, whitening, gum augmentation, and more. Dental implants are the practice’s most popular service. A dental implant replaces a missing tooth root with an artificial tooth that is long-lasting and natural-looking.

“A dental implant can completely transform your smile and, as a result, your confidence,” adds Dr. Lang.

Center Valley Dental also offers same-day CEREC Crowns, color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth. Crowns can help change the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile.

Meanwhile, Center Valley Dental will continue to offer general dentistry like regular cleanings for patients of all ages.

To request an appointment with Center Valley Dental, visit https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more visit, https://www.centervalleydental.com/.

