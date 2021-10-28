U.S. Department of Education Announces Recognition Status of Nine Accrediting Agencies

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Senior Department Official (SDO) informed nine accreditors about the status of their recognition. The following agencies were approved for renewal of recognition for five years:

Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

American Bar Association (ABA).

Association of Theological Schools (ATS).

American Osteopathic Association (AOACOCA).

American Psychological Association (APACOA).

Additionally, the SDO notified the following agencies that within 12 months, they must come into compliance with the specific criteria outlined in the SDO’s letter and submit a compliance report to the Department. If recognition is renewed following a decision on the compliance report, the period of recognition will not exceed five years from the date of today's SDO decision.

Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM).

Council on Occupational Education (COE).

Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS).

Finally, the SDO notified one agency, the Accrediting Commission on Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), that a decision on its recognition was deferred pending the submission of further information about the agency’s monitoring, evaluation, and actions related to high-risk institutions, including the Center for Excellence in Higher Education (CEHE), which closed following the staff and NACIQI review of the agency.