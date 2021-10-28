MEDIA ADVISORY: Peer review workshop for striped mullet stock assessment scheduled

MOREHEAD CITY

Oct 28, 2021

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop by webinar Nov. 8-10 with scientists to review the draft assessment of the North Carolina striped mullet stock.

Discussions are scheduled for 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The public may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for attending the webinar are available here.

The workshop is open to allow the public to observe the peer review process, but public comment will not be accepted.

Additionally, at any point during the workshop, the division may close the discussion to the public to allow the peer reviewers to deliberate and complete a draft version of their peer review report, or for the stock assessment workgroup to address outstanding tasks.

A stock assessment is a scientific analysis that uses information gathered from commercial and recreational fisheries, data from scientific sampling and observations, and fish biology to determine the abundance of a fish population and, when possible, predict future trends of stock abundance.

A peer review is an evaluation of scientific work by independent, unbiased experts. A fisheries stock assessment peer review evaluates the validity of data used, the appropriateness of the assessment model used, and the rationale of any assumptions used to determine if the science conducted is adequate for use in fisheries management. Peer review scientists have not been involved in or had input into the development of the stock assessment and have no stake in the outcome.

The Division of Marine Fisheries is opening the workshop to the public to allows for improved communication and public understanding of fisheries stock assessments.