Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is Now Emerging Industry Professionals to Help More Companies Find Success
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has rebranded as Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) to better encapsulate our mission to help companies nationwide become valued and embedded members in emerging industries.
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP), a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of the Emerging Industry Association (EIA), creates unique opportunities to find new business with industry-specific (B2B) expos.
The evolution of Cannabis Industrial Marketplace into EIP has allowed us to broaden the focus of our industry-specific expos beyond just Canna Tech to include businesses within the Green Tech, Fin Tech, and Med Tech industries.
“The rebranding is exciting, it allows us to better represent the full breadth of marketing services we are able to offer companies wanting to evolve and expand into emerging markets,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for EIP, said.
2021/2022 Emerging Industry Professionals Lineup:
● Missouri Canna Tech Expo: Nov. 17-18, 2021 - St. Charles Convention Center, St. Charles, MO
● Oklahoma Canna Tech Expo: Feb. 23-24, 2022 - Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan Canna Tech Expo: April 20-21, 2022 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● NJ/NY Canna Tech Expo: June 14-15, 2022 - Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
● “NEW” - Green Tech Expo: Aug. 3-4, 2022 - Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
● “NEW” - Med Tech Expo: Sept. 28-29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, OH
● “NEW” - Fin Tech Expo: Dec. 7-8, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas
For more information on the expos, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/.
Additionally, EIP’s partnership with the EIA allows the ability to share their extensive knowledge in other facets of business like web design and digital marketing to go beyond just trade shows.
“The Emerging Industry Association (EIA) is a nonprofit organization connecting businesses and their transformative technologies with emerging industries. We help businesses be seen in ever-changing markets like medical research and green energy, making their innovations more effective and business simpler,” EIA President Gavin Siver said.
“Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables EIA to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets,” Siver added.
To learn more about EIA, visit https://emergingindustryassociation.org/.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with innovative technologies in their emerging markets.
About Emerging Industry Association (EIA):
The Emerging Industry Association (EIA) is a nonprofit organization connecting businesses and their transformative technologies with emerging industries. We help businesses be seen in ever-changing markets like medical research and green energy for the betterment of society. EIA has an exclusive marketing partnership with EIP to maximize the reach of both organizations.
Jennifer Wynn
