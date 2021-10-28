LET MONEY TALK at THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE Investment Summit 2021

Investment Summit - The Abrahamic Business Circle

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the EXPO 2020 Dubai hosts the world for 182 days with each one is brimming with new experiences between 192 countries. The Abrahamic Business Circle joins the Dubai Expo 2020 to celebrate the collaborations and creation of opportunities. A Universal Exposition. The Abrahamic Business Circle pave the way for its Global Members, Investors, and special invited Guests on the 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ Dubai, Investment Summit 2021, LET MONEY TALK.

Combined Connection offers Opportunities. The year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections;

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Forward-Thinking and Thought-Leaders. The Abrahamic Business Circle’s highlight event of the year, Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk will feature;

• High-caliber and distinguished speakers and guests from around the world

• Honor exemplary individuals who made an impactful contribution to society and business world

Connecting Ideas Increase Opportunities. Experts in diverse sectors including Investments, Finance, HealthCare, ESG, Real Estate and Technology will partake their mastery in the theme “Let Money Talk”.

• Big Data Analytics

• Blockchain Mindset

• The innovative ways to attract funding

• ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) importance to Investors

• Investing in Smart innovations of HealthCare

• Blockchain Technology, heading towards the end of money

• Modern Businesses driven by Fintech

• How Data Science, IOT and Machine Learning works for you

• Real Estate capital takes financial spotlight

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Founder and Chairman, H.E.Dr.Dr.h.c.Raphael Nagel lauded the great leaders of the United Arab Emirates especially the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Chairman encourages investors from around the world to visit Dubai Expo 2020 and invites them to join in The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk. A full blast networking event with the participation of several celebrated speakers including Norman Kutemperor, Prof. Milan Krajnc, PhD, HcDD, David Gibson-Moore, Gordon Einstein, Dr. Christopher Abraham, PhD, FCIM, Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo di Capramozza, Prof. Stefano Cordero Di Montezemolo, Carl M. Sherer, Michael Weisz, Malachi Halliday, Kian Choong Cheah, Omid Honari, Dr. Gianluca Anguzza, PhD, Roberto Croci, Dr. Pepper Stewart, Karteekka Tyaggi, William Reichert, Clotilde IAIA Polak, Lior Oren, Aghiath Chbib, Dr. Maxi, Saksonov, Matthias Daeschner, Stefan Hickmott, Dr. Ben Hanson, Stefan Kern, Ivo Facianof, Dr. Mazdak Rafaty, Nataliya Wiedemeyer, Mohamed ElSayed, Prof. Adil Matin, Nousheen Mukhtar and Nawar Abdul Wahed.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com