Railway Management System Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The global railway management system market is forecast to reach USD 77.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global railway management system market is forecast to reach USD 77.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Railway Management System Market integrates different tools and services that allow better management of the rail industry. The system includes activities, such as operation management, traffic planning, maintenance & support, power supply & infrastructure management, rail-facility information management, and station control & communication network, among others.

Railway management system offers better asset management, operation & control, traffic planning, energy management, data analytics, and staff & passenger information management, among others. Advanced train management systems use advanced digital communication and on-train processing to keep track of the speed and location of trains. Moreover, the railway management system offers disaster management, which is proven to be vital for the protection of assets and human lives.

Key participants include Huawei, ATOS, Cisco, ABB, Hitachi, Siemens, General Electric, Tech Mahindra, Toshiba, Bombardier, DXC Technology, Thales Group, and Nokia Network, among others.

A railway management system helps railway operators use information technology and control systems, to deliver high quality and levels of safety, cost savings, and more consistency. Governments across the globe are trying to update the existing railway infrastructure by investing heavily in it, leading to stabilizing economic growth of the country. The incorporation of communication technologies in the sector has led to developments that require an update of existing business models and strategies.

The Norwegian government under the National Transportation Plan has planned to invest USD 14.4 Billion in the railway infrastructure and digitalization projects in 2018-23. This is expected to cover the digitalization and upgrade of the railways to meet the growing population, which in turn will reduce road congestion and pollution.

Further key findings from the report suggest

System Integration led the service segment of the railway management system market. It helps in the identification of the need for up-gradation to support the smart railway software in the existing infrastructure and avoid the restrictions of such software. They help in reducing deployment type, are time and cost-efficient, and minimize deployment-related disruptions.

Cloud deployment mode is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. It offers service-oriented architecture, greater flexibility, and reduced information technology for the end-users, among other things. The railway department uses it to share information and improve information processing capacity.

Rail Traffic Management System is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. It reduces maintenance expenditure, keeps operational safety, which drives the adoption of the market. The application of predictive analytics for maintenance management allows operators to monitor assets, identify any existing defects, and invest in the maintenance process before the assets fail.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, with a 27.1% share of the market in 2018. The modernization of the existing urban railway networks, increasing investments by the governments, and rising GDP are encouraging the growth of the market for the railway management system.

Harsco Rail in November 2018, made advancements in their track and repair process. This assisted the company in reducing risk related to electrical malfunctioning and operational downtime.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Railway Management System Market on the basis of solution, services, deployment mode, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Rail Operations Management System

Rail Asset Management System

Rail Security

Rail Traffic Management System

Rail Control System

Rail Maintenance Management System

Rail Analytics

Rail Communication and Networking System

Passenger Information System

Freight Information System

Services Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On Cloud

On Premises

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

