eVero Corporation Introduces New Billing and Revenue Cycle Management Offering
Revenue Cycle Accelerator (RCA) module simplifies and optimizes the Medicaid claim reimbursement process
Today most I/DD agencies bill once per month. eVero enables Medicaid claims to be submitted more frequently, as services are delivered. This expedites the billing process and accelerates cash flow.”MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eVero Corporation, a leading software solution provider for the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) sector, today announced the addition of billing and revenue cycle management capabilities to its Integrated Care Management (ICM) platform. This new Revenue Cycle Accelerator (RCA) module gives clients full control of all Medicaid, State-Paid, Self-Pay, and Managed Care Organization (MCO) billing right from the secure eVero platform, eliminating the need to utilize multiple systems and providers for their service delivery, documentation, and billing and revenue management requirements.
— Christos Morris, eVero CEO
RCA’s automated workflows collect service details directly from the ICM database and efficiently generate, validate, submit and track electronic reimbursement claims. Built-in data validation tools and daily Medicaid eligibility checks ensure the highest degree of claim accuracy, minimizing denials and expediting payment timeframes. Customizable dashboards offer real-time insight into cash flow by tracking actual payments, accounts receivables, and also projecting future revenue from services already delivered but not yet billed. All submitted claims are linked to the actual service records stored on the platform, providing easy access to support documentation which simplifies the audit process.
“Today most agencies only bill once per month. RCA eliminates the delays associated with obtaining service data from outside EMR systems, enabling claims to be submitted more frequently, as services are delivered,” stated Christos Morris, co-founder, and chief executive officer of eVero. “This expedites the entire billing process, which in turn accelerates our clients' cash flow.”
“With the addition of revenue management to our platform, agencies now have one comprehensive solution that addresses all their operational, financial, and compliance needs,” added Constantine Morris, co-founder, and chief technology officer of eVero. “Leveraging a single platform not only saves time and money; it provides a level of revenue cycle reporting that’s unmatched in the industry.”
RCA is cloud-based, fully HIPAA EDI compliant, and easily integrates with third-party Accounting, General Ledger, and EMR systems.
For more information on RCA please visit www.evero.com/billing.
About eVero
eVero Corporation has been helping long-term services and support organizations of all sizes solve complex technology challenges for over 20 years. Our proprietary software platform creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum – from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve – optimizing workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. From electronic health records (digitalAGENCY™) to self-directed services (Empower™ SDS) to mobile-app driven Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), eVero manages the process so our clients can manage the care.
