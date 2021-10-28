Submit Release
Caring For Others Announces Their Third International Poverty Forum on March 4th

The International Poverty Forum will take place at Porsche North American Headquarters in Atlanta, GA

Seeing so many like-minded and influential people coming out to support our mission to end poverty gives me even more motivation to press on.”
— CEO & Founder Eslene Richmond-Shockley
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 21st Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced their third International Poverty Forum taking place on March 4th, 2022 at Porsche of North America Headquarters in Atlanta. Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley announced the Forum to a packed house of CEOs, celebrities, and elected officials who were attending a cocktail party hosted by Caring For Others at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead.

“Seeing so many like-minded and influential people coming out to support our mission to end poverty gives me even more motivation to press on,” said Richmond-Shockley. “We must continue to fight for those that cannot fight for themselves. Poverty is a cancer, and God has blessed me to be able to care for others, and that is what I will continue to do.“

During the event, Richmond-Shockley received The President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award from President Joe Biden, presented by Atlanta Public School Board Member Erika Mitchell. It was also announced that on March 5th, they would be hosting a community food distribution in the morning followed by the Care In The Air Block Party that evening at Caring For Others.

“The International Poverty Forum will bring together the best and brightest minds from around the world to address real strategies that can be put into action,” said Richmond-Shockley. “At Caring For Others we are bringing everyone to the table to be part of a global solution to ending poverty.”

To make a donation to the International Poverty Forum or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.

Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com

