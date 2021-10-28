Warehouse Management System Market size worth $ 7,058.94 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 14.34% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The suppliers seek greater productivity and efficiency while implementing WMS, which strengthens the supplier-customer relationships, and is a notable driver for the WMS market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Warehouse Management System Market ” By Tier Type (Advanced (Tier 1), Intermediate (Tier 2), and Basic (Tier 3)), By Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Electricals & Electronics, E-Commerce, Chemicals, Automotive, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Warehouse Management System Market size was valued at USD 2,372.06 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7,058.94 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.34% from 2021 to 2028.

Warehouse Management System Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Warehouse Management System Market Overview

Increasing growth in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is a key driving element for the warehouse management system market. The warehouse management system is an extremely important factor in E-commerce management. It is used for tracking and recording the inventories, monitoring orders, picking the goods, managing the bin, shelf, and/or pallet locations, and maintaining the record of the good returns. The demand for the e-commerce product fluctuates on a regular basis that resulting in a large number of backorders, thus, it is extremely important to automate the process for accurate allocation, packaging, and dispatch of the orders. Thus, the demand for the WMS is increasing with the growing of the e-commerce industry. The emergence of advanced technology such as cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), among many others has offered an end-to-end operation with better efficiency and transparency has driven the attention of the supply chain operators towards adopting warehouse management systems.

The growth of the market is hampered mainly due to privacy and security concerns associated with the warehouse management system. WMS cybersecurity is one of the potential risks in modern supply chain management and constant efforts are on their way to reduce the security risks during new system implementations. Additionally, various limitations associated with the WMS such as higher installation cost associated with the on-premises WMSis also hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of on-cloud WMS solutions and rising investment of multinational companies in emerging economies can create a lucrative growth opportunity for the WMS market.

Key Developments

IBM has launched IBM Inventory Visibility, a modular supply chain application that helps companies in high-turn inventory industries improve omnichannel profitability and customer experience.

Infor announced that its partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancies and software implementation, has completed a state-of-the-art project at Colart, the leading art materials company in the world, which has gone live with Infor WMS (warehouse management system) in its newly built distribution centre in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Infor, PTC Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Warehouse Management System Market On the basis of Tier Type, Industry, and Geography.

Warehouse Management System Market, By Tier Type Advanced (Tier 1) Intermediate (Tier 2) Basic (Tier 3)







Warehouse Management System Market, By Industry Healthcare Food & Beverages Electricals & Electronics E-Commerce Chemicals Automotive Others







Warehouse Management System Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



