Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Continues Off-Site Instruction

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (Oct. 28, 2021) – The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is continuing to offer programming off-site this Novemeber while its building remains closed for repairs. The education facility sustained extensive damage from flash flooding in August from Tropical Depression Fred.

The program calendar is available online, and will be updated as more opportunities are added.

November class schedule:

All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class and future opportunities are available on the center’s program calendar and pre-registration is required for most classes, which can be done online or by calling 828-877-4423.

In addition to public classes, the center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing or Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.