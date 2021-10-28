Submit Release
Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Continues Off-Site Instruction

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (Oct. 28, 2021) – The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is continuing to offer programming off-site this Novemeber while its building remains closed for repairs. The education facility sustained extensive damage from flash flooding in August from Tropical Depression Fred.

The program calendar is available online, and will be updated as more opportunities are added.

November class schedule:

  • Nov. 2Introduction to Fly Fishing, Lake Imaging/DuPont State Recreational Forest, Noon – 4 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 4 & 5Fly Fishing School, Lake Imaging/DuPont State Recreational Forest, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 6Gone Fishin’, Marion State Fish Hatchery, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. All ages.
  • Nov. 9On the Water: East Fork French Broad River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 10 & 12Fly Fishing School, Lake Imaging/DuPont State Recreational Forest, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 13Introduction to Fly Fishing, Marion State Fish Hatchery, Noon – 4 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 16Casting for Beginners, Lake Imaging/DuPont State Recreational Forest, Noon – 4 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 17On the Water: West Fork Mills River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
  • Nov. 20Gone Fishin’, Marion State Fish Hatchery, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. All ages.

All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class and future opportunities are available on the center’s program calendar and pre-registration is required for most classes, which can be done online or by calling 828-877-4423.

In addition to public classes, the center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing or Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.

