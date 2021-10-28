Emerging Songwriter and Musician from California: This is Bethany Hope
Composing compelling tunes independently as well as with other talented musicians, artist Bethany Hope is set to make a name for herself in the world of music.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming artist Bethany Hope is a true force to be reckoned in the musical world. Possessing incredible expertise in the genre of Pop and having immense musical experience on hand, the artist is well-equipped when it comes to playing around with different aspects of music and coming up with unique tunes. Expanding her horizons, Bethany Hope has just released her brand new album.
With the release of the album, the rising artist is hoping for her music to get out there in the world and leave an everlasting impression on the hearts of the listeners. Wanting to mature her sound and taking one step at a time, Bethany worked on her music for years and ultimately released her most-awaited album. The talented artist worked on most of the album by herself, penning down meaningful lyrics, getting down to the studio to record rich vocals, and working on the final production. She did get significant help from other talented and experienced musicians from the industry who got into the studio with her, worked day and night, and created some magic together. Bethany Hope worked on the album with a lot of well-known engineers from the music industry such as Joel Numa, a Grammy-winning musician. Will Rogers from Hollywood co-wrote and produced 5 songs on the album along with Bethany. There are some special tracks on the album which were completed with the help of a whole new bunch of artists who didn’t work on the rest of the album with her. This includes a talented team of musicians from Texas who worked on several songs on the album, perfecting and polishing them to the very best of their musical capabilities.
Apart from the new album, the dedicated artist has also worked on various other musical projects throughout her career in music. Being a songwriter, vocalist, pianist, and producer, Bethany Hope is incredibly talented when it comes to the art of making music. Her main area of expertise is Pop music as she has written over 300 Pop songs up until now. She came up with Sunset Jams which is named after Sunset Blvd. It basically teaches piano in just 5 months, something that usually takes 5 years for people to learn properly.
Bethany Hope is a talented pianist, producer, and vocalist. She used to model with Ashton Kutcher before he was on That 70’s Show. She has performed at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame as well as worked with Britney Spears.
God is Bethany’s inspiration and so is making herself and others happy. She has been playing piano and singing since she was a child.
