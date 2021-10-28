Dr. Juli Mazi ND recently explained what naturopathic medicine is and why it's so essential
Dr. Juli Mazi ND of Napa California describes the essential nature of naturopathic medicineNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naturopathic medicine is a form of integrative medicine, which focuses on natural medicine. Dr. Juli Mazi ND is a naturopathic doctor and primary care provider, who recently discussed just how important and beneficial naturopathic medicine can be.
"Naturopathic medicine seeks to answer the question, WHY," Juli Mazi said. "Why are these symptoms happening?” This form of medicine digs deeper to find the underlying causes for symptoms and disease. When these causes can be identified and treated specifically, that’s how lasting healing takes place, and that’s the goal.
Naturopathic medicine often involves a combination of therapies, which may include nutrition, nutraceutical medicines (like vitamins and minerals), herbal medicine, homeopathy, and lifestyle coaching. All of these therapies are entirely natural, and they work to heal the whole person -- mind, body, and soul.
"The medicine we most often see used today in doctor's offices around the country is geared toward masking the undesirable symptoms of the illness," Juli Mazi said. "Naturopathic medicine aims to heal the entire person through discovering the root causes of the illness and treating them with the least invasive, most effective treatments possible."
Juli Mazi explained that many times, illnesses can be healed through major lifestyle changes. These changes may include taking actions to reduce stress, improving the diet, creating an exercise routine, or supplementation.
"Naturopathic medicine is not like conventional medicine. We don't wait until you're sick to begin healing your mind, body, and soul," Dr. Juli Mazi ND said. "This type of medicine focuses on preventing those illnesses in the first place."
Dr. Juli Mazi ND explained that naturopathic medicine is used to restore health, and it also focuses on maintaining and preserving optimal health. This means making changes in diet, exercise routines, and overall lifestyle to prevent: diseases, mental health issues, and diseases that run in the family from occurring in the first place. Naturopathic medicine is considered heavily proactive as opposed to reactive.
"Many people consider naturopathic medicine as ‘new’ because they've never heard of it," Dr. Juli Mazi ND said. "That couldn't be farther from the truth. Naturopathic medicine incorporates some of the most tried and true medicinal approaches that have been treating humans for centuries."
Dr. Juli Mazi ND concluded that naturopathic medicine heavily honors the past, yet it is expected to be the future of medicine as well. Patients are beginning to understand that illness prevention is just as import, or even more important, than healing illness once it occurs. More value has been put on the wellness of the whole person- mind, body, and spirit, and naturopathic medicine is one way to address all aspects.
"As a naturopathic doctor," Juli Mazi concluded. "I love this work because it gives me the opportunity to see my patients live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives."
Dr. Juli Mazi
Glow Natural Health
+1 786-847-0699
GlowNaturalHeal@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other