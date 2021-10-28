Wastewater Treatment Services Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid industrial development and growth of population in developing economies are driving the global wastewater treatment services market.

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Global wastewater treatment services Market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the wastewater treatment services industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the wastewater treatment services market along with crucial statistical data about the wastewater treatment services market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

The operation & process control segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising requirement of the industrial sector and municipal corporations to remove suspended solids before the effluent is discharged back to the environment in an economically feasible manner has driven the demand for facility operations, parameters monitoring, and routine maintenance.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

wastewater treatment services Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market in terms of end-use, service type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the wastewater treatment services market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the wastewater treatment services market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the wastewater treatment services market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Wastewater Treatment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wastewater Treatment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations



4.2.2.2. Rising industrialization in emerging economies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of the wastewater treatment solutions



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

