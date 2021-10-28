IRSAELI TECH COMPANY STEPS IN TO DISENGAGE UAE FROM DEPENDENCE ON OIL INDUSTRY
This press release talks about an Israeli company that is committed to help UAE to reduce their dependence on the oil industry.
Here at GTS, we are committed to provide numerous industrial technologies to UAE to reduce their financial dependence on the oil industry.”JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Technology Systems, an Israeli consultancy company is taking the lead to bridge the gap between the requirement of high end technology in the UAE and availability of the same in Israel.
— Samuel Shay
GTS is an Israeli company that specializes in integrating high-tech Israeli companies and government bodies in the United Arab Emirates, in light of the Abraham Accord and normalization of the relations between the two countries. Samuel Shay, Founder of GTS and Chairman of Israel-UAE Business Forum says, “Here at GTS, we are committed to provide numerous industrial technologies to UAE to reduce their financial dependence on the oil industry. UAE and other Middle Eastern countries resort to oil as their main source of income and economic growth. Israel-UAE Business Forum was founded to iron out this situation and supply the UAE with other income avenues.”
The global economy is currently suffering from oil shortage and soon the Middle Eastern countries will face a decline as well. In lieu of this situation, GTS builds projects in agriculture, solar energy, wind energy, fintech, marine agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, education programmes, online healthcare and many more. Samuel states that the core objective with which GTS operates, is to create an unbreakable marriage between investors from UAE and the above technologies to foster economic stability. Israel has been termed as “Start-up Nation” and with the birth of Abraham Accord, transfer of business technologies from one country to another has become easier.
“On 11th October, a special conference of the Lobby of Advancement for Abraham Accords took place where we met with PM Ofir Akunis, Chairman of the Lobby for the Advancement of Abraham Accords, and PM Ruth Wasserman, his partner in the activity. Everyone expects strategic collaborations with the Israeli technology community. Times have changed and the State of Israel is indeed at the center of things”, says Samuel Shay. The meeting was held in the Knesset and was attended by ambassadors from UAE, Bahrain, Thailand, Japan, Ecuador, Bosnia, Kosovo, Zambia, Rwanda, Slovakia, Denmark.
As part of the activities of the Israel – UAE Business Forum and GTS, they will start working on the implementation of the Abraham Fund and other funds from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the amount of tens of billions of dollars to launch in various technological projects in cooperation with the Gulf states Sudan, Morocco and Bhutan.
Gulf Technology Systems and the Israel-UAE Forum are working hand in hand to provide start-up investment avenues not just to UAE but to the rest of the world as well. More information about their projects can be viewed at https://gts-il.com/
