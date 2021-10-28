High Pressure Pumps Market Is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Investments in sectors other than oil & gas in the Middle East region and growth of the manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the global high pressure pumps market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced several sectors to shut down their operations temporarily. This in turn, had halted manufacturing activities and reduced the demand and production of high-pressure pumps.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high pressure pumps market generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Investments in sectors other than oil & gas in the Middle East region and growth of the manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the global high pressure pumps market. However, slowdown in the oil & gas industry restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, wide-scale adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) services presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (258 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2159

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced several sectors to shut down their operations temporarily. This in turn, had halted manufacturing activities and reduced the demand and production of high-pressure pumps.

Demand for high-pressure pumps from various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, and paints & coatings declined to a great extent.

Furthermore, disruptions in the supply chain, and non-availability or less availability of workforce had affected the market demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global high pressure pumps market based on process, application, end use, and region.

Based on process, the dynamic segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also include positive displacement.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the High Pressure Pumps Market Request Here

Based on end use, the oil & gas segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing facilities segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2159

Leading players of the global high pressure pumps market analyzed in the research include Cat Pumps, Maximator GmbH, Andritz, GEA Group, Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, KSB SE & Co., Danfoss, and Hammelmann. Other players operating in this market include Teledyne Isco, Zhejiang Danau Industries Co., Ltd., and Udor S.P.A.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Aircraft Pumps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Solar Water Pump Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Subsea Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Volute Pump Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hydraulic Dosing Pumps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electric Submersible Pump Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Submersible Pumps Market – Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021 - 2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn