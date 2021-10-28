5G Monetization Market 2027 - By Business Model, End User, and Region

AMR Logo

The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities & challenges with respect to the 5G Monetization Market which are helpful in identifying trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for high data speeds across different industry verticals and demand for low latency networks are the major factors that drive growth of the 5G monetization market. In addition, need for a reliable and secure communication is expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of expertise and high implementation cost hampers the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global 5G monetization market.

Various governments across the globe are upgrading their infrastructure and are focused on building smart cities. The use of 5G in smart cities such in providing greater efficiency and more connectivity between people and things along with lower latency and higher data speeds in areas are prevalent across the globe. Adoption of 5G monetization in several end user industries such as automotive safety, VR, AR and entertainment are driving the growth for smart cities market.

North America is expected to have the highest 5G monetization market share during the forecast period, owing to early technology advancements and wide number of 5G technology service providers present in the region. In addition, large number of enterprises are integrating 5G technology in their business models for better productivity.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 are already starting to be felt, and are expected to significantly affect the 5G monetization market in 2020.

• 5G network would help IoT-focused businesses by impacting IoT devices to provide infrastructure diagnostics and deeper data insights.

• 5G network would also help businesses to create multiple virtual networks with one physical system, improving their efficiency and making their network more flexible.

Major players include Amdocs, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Hewlett-Packard, LM Ericsson, Nokia, RightScale, Turbonomic, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm

