ALE Investigation Yields Gun, Drug Seizures in Caswell County

Yesterday, state and local officials concluded an investigation into an illegal casino resulting in the seizure of guns, drugs and U.S. Currency.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement was requested by the Caswell County Sheriff to investigate a location after receiving complaints of illegal gambling, patrons distributing drugs, and sales of alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

As a result, ALE, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the illegal business and associated residence, 573 and 577 East Main Street in Yanceyville. Gaming machines, alcoholic beverages and illegal controlled substances were located inside the business. In the residence, authorities found three unaccompanied children, along with four firearms, 181 grams of marijuana, 251 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency.

“ALE special agents routinely partner with law enforcement agencies to address crime” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “This case addressed a variety of violations that will hopefully improve the quality of life for this community.”

The mother and homeowner, Janet Marie Vasquez, 35, of Yanceyville, was a convicted felon and on probation for previous fraud charges.

“Drugs, unlawful gaming, unauthorized alcoholic beverages and felons possessing firearms will not be tolerated in Caswell County,” said Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden. “It is heartbreaking when a mother leaves her kids in this type of environment. I appreciate how ALE, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and my agency worked together on this investigation.”

Two employees, Tanya King, 23, of Gretna, VA, and Wendy Tosh, 42, of Danville, VA, were both charged with felony operation of unlawful gaming machines, operate illegal slot machines, gambling and unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor. King was also charged with possession of marijuana. The Department of Social Services was contacted and took custody of the children. The investigation is on-going and further felony charges are forthcoming.