E. coli Water Testing Kit Market Size ($305.23Mn by 2028) Lead by E. coli Analyte (6.6% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The E. coli water testing kit market size projected to reach $305.23 million by 2028 from $194.72 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028; while market for sediment E. coli water testing kits to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

According to our new research study on " E. coli Water Testing Kit Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Analyte (E. coli, and Coliforms); Application (Institutional, Government Research, Commercial, Beverage and Food Processing, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 305.23 million by 2028 from US$ 194.72 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to government initiatives to raise awareness about E. coli infections, and increased prevalence of antibiotic resistance.



E. coli Water Testing Kit Market: Competitive Landscape

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.; TINTOMETER GMBH; Hach.; WILHELMSEN.; GENEMIS LABORATORIES, INC.; NEOGEN Corporation; AQUAGENX LLC; BIOTOXICITY (EBPI); Vermicon AG.; and BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC are among the key companies operating in the E. coli water testing kit market. The major market players focus on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc received an EPA Approval for its RAPID'E.coli 2 Agar for water testing; the product is used for detecting E. coli and total coliforms in drinking water.

In July 2020, Danaher’s Water Quality business from XPV Water Partners acquired Aquatic Informatics Inc.

North America to Dominate E. coli Water Testing Kit Market:

The E. coli water testing kit market in North America has been sub segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in North America is attributed to increase in awareness regarding hygienic practices, existence of stringent government regulations, and presence of key market players. In addition, high R&D spending to develop new diagnostic products and sophisticated infrastructure are among other prominent factors propelling the growth of the E. coli water testing kits market. The market growth in US is primarily ascribed to the increased government funding on healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in E. coli diagnostic procedures. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services some 265,000 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections occur each year in the US. ~36% of these are probably caused by E. coli O157:H7. Moreover, ~8,000 physician visits and over 100,000 hospitalizations, with an annual cost of US$ 1.6 billion, were reported due to E coli infection in urinary tract in 2019.

China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the five major countries in Asia Pacific. The market in this region is driven by the factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure in the region, tightening government regulations to check water purity, and focus of major healthcare player on emerging markets in the region. Moreover, the growing incidence of water-borne diseases in the region, and increasing number of diagnostic laboratories in this region will support the market growth during the forecast period. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is focusing on making quick progress in the use of advanced technologies for food testing in 2019. It awarded the FSSAI certification to several new rapid food and water testing devices/kits for the detection of pathogens and toxins in 2019. These devices ensure “faster, better, cheaper” real-time water testing, and thus, they are expected to become an integral part of quality assurance / quality control programs in the food industry, and regulatory and surveillance frameworks in the coming years.

Escherichia coli is regarded as an indicator of the presence of Gram-negative bacteria in water samples. The World Health Organization (WHO) encourages national strategies and initiatives to promote the management of diarrhea and its complications as well as to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in developing countries. Water testing kits come handy in rural areas, wherein the unavailability of laboratory equipment for monitoring water quality is a major challenge. Advanced portable kits for bacterial diagnostics, wastewater tests, multichemical tests for chlorine and lead are driving the consumer preference from traditional laboratory tests to portable water test kits. The National Health Policy 2017 identifies antibiotic resistance as one of the main reason for the growth of bacteria such as E.coli and many others that harm the humans and other livestock, hence calling for effective measures to counteract it. Through initiatives such as the Fleming Fund, the UK is helping low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) collect and share high-quality surveillance data on AMR and guiding them on the use of antimicrobial agents for human and animal health worldwide, with an ultimate goal of controlling the levels of E.coli.

There has been various proposed maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) for E. coli is consistent with drinking water as per the guidelines that have been established by different countries and international organizations. The WHO, United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), European Union, and Australian National Health and Medical Research Council have established a limit of zero E. coli per 100 mL. in United States, the EPA, and the state and tribal governments administer the regulatory program for public water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) to measure contaminants in water samples.

E. coli Water Testing Kit Market: Segmental Overview

Based on analyte, the E. coli water testing kit market is segmented into E. coli and coliforms. The E. coli segment is estimated to account for a larger market share in 2021, and it is further anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The E. coli water testing kit market, by application, is segmented into institutional, government research, commercial, beverage and food processing, hospitality, healthcare, and others. The institutional segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The E. coli water testing kit market for the government research segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2028.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on E. coli Water Testing Kit Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the most significant global health emergency till date. The subsequent lockdowns have resulted in delaying water testing, which resulted in decreased demand for tests and lowered instrument, consumables, and reagent sales. The E. coli water testing kit market witnessed shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chains. However, with a resurgence in testing numbers, with countries gradually easing restrictions on public activities, is likely to provide further growth opportunities to the E. coli water testing kit market players.

