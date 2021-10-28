Isopropanol Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

The global isopropanol market is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global isopropanol market is expected to grow from USD 3.39 billion in 2020 to USD 5.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the isopropanol market, with a 34.5% share of the market revenue in 2020. This is mainly due to increasing demand isopropanol in the medical use and in the textile industry. North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the global isopropanol market. This is mainly due to increasing demand for isopropanol in the pharmaceutical industry. Rapid influx of several products such as hand sanitizers, oral mouthwash, alcohol wipes and swabs, and eardrops has fuelled the demand for isopropanol in the region.

Some of the major companies in the global isopropanol market are BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical among others. To enhance their market position in the global isopropanol market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. For instance, in May 2018, OXEA GmbH announced the plan to build new world-scale propanol production unit at its Bay City site in Texas, USA, with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 mt per annum of n-propanol, Propanol 2 is currently one of Oxea’s most significant investment projects.

The end-use segment is divided into direct solvent, chemical intermediate, pharmaceutical solvents, pesticide formulations, chemical reagents, and others. The direct solvent segment accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2020. Isopropanol used as a direct solvent in many industries such as manufacturing of paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The sales channel segment includes online retailing and offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.5% in the market during the forecast horizon. Increase in the online retailing of chemical and materials, across the globe, boosting the demand for online retailing segment.

The application segment includes medical use, paints and coatings, household & personal care, and others. The medical use segment held the major market share of 34.87% in 2020. Increasing use of isopropanol in the hand sanitizers, antiseptic solutions, and for the preparation of the skin for patients before the treatment, boosting the growth of medical use segment.

The increasing demand for isopropanol across the various industries is driving the growth of the market. It is used as a chemical catalyst, intermediate solvent, and viscosity adjusters in the sectors such as healthcare, personal care, and paints and coatings industry. However, fluctuations in prices and stringent norm on the use of isopropanol in the regions such as North America and Europe, are anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

