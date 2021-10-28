Isoflavones Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies' detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Frutarom Health, a firm engaged in healthy nutrition ingredients, launched an innovative range of organic soy isoflavones called Organic SoyLife Complex.

Three highly efficient extraction and purification methods of isoflavones are solidâ€phase extraction, Soxhlet extraction, and acceleratedâ€solvent extraction.

The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Isoflavones market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The study performs a historical assessment of the Isoflavones from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The global Isoflavones market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects.

Top Key Players Are:

BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

The global Isoflavones market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

Major Regions Covered in the Isoflavones Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Isoflavones market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Isoflavones market

Global Isoflavones Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Thank you for reading our report.

