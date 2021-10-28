Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Players Focus On Product Portfolios

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market 2021 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many players in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are increasingly launching new platforms and products to increase their product portfolio. The introduction of newer products and platforms potentially grants companies with additional sources of revenue, builds their reputation, helps in attracting new customers, and can encourage new business relationships. In 2019, Roche launched cobas® pro integrated solutions to enhance automated procedures in the serum work area. It allows for up to 2,200 tests per hour with three modules working in parallel and perfectly synchronized in order to improve efficiency.

Increasing reliance on biomarkers-based pathology tests is expected to further the growth of anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market in the forecast period. Large numbers of clinically useful new biomarkers continue to be validated and are in development for use in diagnostic tests and therapeutic drugs. Clinical laboratories rely on biomarkers for pathology tests and procedures that track and identify infections and disease during the diagnostic process. In November 2020, Roche launched Blood-based biomarker FoundationOneLiquid CDx for comprehensive pan-tumor liquid biopsy test for patients with solid tumors in India. Thus, as the biomarker plays a critical role in medical research which is significantly relevant to pathology groups and medical laboratories, it will drive the growth for the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market.

The global anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market size reached a value of nearly $17.46 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $17.46 billion in 2020 to $26.31 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The global anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $36.36 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables industry are Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., PHC Group, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

TBRC’s global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market report is segmented by products & services into instruments, consumables, services, by application into disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, medical research, by end-use into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, others.

Consumables was the largest segment of the anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market segmented by products & services type, accounting for 60.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market segmented by products & services type, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2025.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market - By Products & Services Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Application (Cancer, Research, Other diseases), By End-Use (Research, Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market overview, forecast anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size and growth for the whole market, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market segments, and geographies, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market trends, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

