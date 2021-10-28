Immunomodulators Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021 to 2028

The global immunomodulators market is projected to reach USD 255.67 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global immunomodulators market is expected to grow from USD 171.05 billion in 2020 to USD 255.67 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the immunomodulators market and valued at USD 66.19 billion in 2020. This is because North America has the highest number of populations suffering from autoimmune diseases. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the global immunomodulators market, owing to favourable government regulations and increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as India and China.

Some of the major companies in the global immunomodulators market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., and aTyr Pharma, Inc. among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global immunomodulators industry. For instance, in January 2020, KYORIN Holdings, Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with aTyr Pharma, Inc. for Japan with regard to ATYR1923, aTyr’s novel immunomodulator to develop and commercialize ATYR1923 for interstitial lung diseases in Japan.

The type segment is divided into immunosuppressants and immunostimulants. The immunosuppressants segment further classified into calcineurin inhibitors, antimetabolites, glucocorticoids, and others. Immunostimulants further divided into vaccines, antibodies, others. Immunosuppressants segment led the immunomodulators market with the highest market share and valued at USD 91.08 billion in 2020. The route of administration segment includes oral, injectable, and intravenous. The oral route of administration is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, as it is one of the most convenient and usually the safest and least expensive route of administration.

The application segment includes respiratory, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), oncology, and others. Other segment includes disease such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Others segment accounted for the major market share of 45.6% in 2020. This is mainly due to the widely used of immunomodulators for the treatment of these diseases.

Global immunomodulators market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases across the globe. Immunomodulator is an effective treatment for people with autoimmune disease such as Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). However, adverse effects of immunomodulators such as infection, both primary infection and reactivation of latent infections, hindering the market, over the forecast period.

