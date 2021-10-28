3D Printing Technology Gains Popularity In The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing number of companies are investing in 3D Printing technology in dental surgical devices and instrument market. 3D printing technology is process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. In this market, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for implant and dental restorations. The major players are using 3D Printing technology to produce devices like 3D printed braces, dental crowns and implants as well. For example, ArchForm, a teeth-aligner software startup allows the orthodontists to create, design and 3D print aligners within their own offices. According to the company’s customer base, approximately 75% of orthodontists already have 3D printers with software.

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices market. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death. According to the international journal of dentistry (2019), dental caries affects 60–90% of school children in both developing and developed countries. Moreover, studies have shown that the prevalence of dental caries was up to 83.3% among Middle-Eastern school children. The periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. All these diseases require suitable surgical procedures involving various dental surgical instruments. The rise in dental diseases coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global dental surgical devices and equipment industry are Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group and LM Dental.

TBRC’s global dental surgical devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, ultrasonic instruments, by end user into hospitals, dental clinic, diagnostic centers, others, by application into bone abnormalities, reconstructive post-mortem dental profiling, cysts, comparative dental identification, fractures.

