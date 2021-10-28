Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Size And Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiac assist devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.73 billion in 2020 to $0.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases increase the demand for cardiac assist devices and equipment in developed and developing economies.

The cardiac assist devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiac assist devices and equipment and related services. Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical devices for assisting cardiac circulation, which are used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart.

Trends In The Global Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market

Device miniaturization is becoming popular in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market. The concept of minimizing the size of the cardiac assist devices enhances device implantation, provides potentially shorter hospital stay through the use of less invasive surgery such as 'Thoracotomy'. Cardiac assist device miniaturization acts as a replacement to heart transplantation as a destination therapy, due to lack of heart donors. For instance, Heartware Ltd. is increasingly investing in the Heartware's device miniaturization program, aiming to reduce the weight, size and energy consumption of the device. Furthermore, the United Kingdom National Health Service has invested in a Bridge to Transplant program (BTT) where the performance of two minimally invasive cardiac assist devices were compared, out of which the best one was found based on better clinical outcome and more cost effectiveness due to its miniaturized design.

Global Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-aortic balloon pumps, Total Artificial Heart

By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services

By Modality: Transcutaneous, Implantable

By Geography: The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiac assist devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cardiac assist devices and equipment market, cardiac assist devices and equipment market share, cardiac assist devices and equipment market players, cardiac assist devices and equipment market segments and geographies, cardiac assist devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cardiac assist devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Abbot Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc., Bivacor Pvt Ltd. and Calon Cardio - Technology Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

