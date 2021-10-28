Fatty Acids Industry Boosted By Increasing Demand For Cosmetics And Personal Care Products

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Fatty Acids Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Fatty acids are the emollients and emulsifiers in the cosmetics industry, used to replenish and soothe the skin. It is used as an ingredient in a variety of skin care products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and lipsticks. Esters of fatty acids such as triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol esters are commonly used in cosmetics as skin hydrants and thickeners. According to statista, in 2019 the Beauty and Personal Care market realized a revenue of $505 billion worldwide. The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products increased the demand for fatty acids, thus driving the market during the period.

The global fatty acids market size is expected to grow from $106.53 billion in 2020 to $118.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $122.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%.

Omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used due to rising consciousness regarding health. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients to the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. Use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc. According to the ‘World Health Organization’ (WHO), 17.9 million people in the world die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, rising consciousness regarding health, especially for heart diseases is expected to drive the market for fatty acids.

Major players covered in the global fatty acids market are BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated, Akzo Nobel, Arizona Chemicals, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical, Oleon N.V., Godrej Industries, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Vantage Oleochemicals, Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co., Ltd, Ferro Corporation.

TBRC’s global fatty acids market report is segmented by product type into unsaturated fatty acids, saturated fatty acids, by end use industry into household, cosmetics, and personal care, soap and detergent, oilfield, rubber and plastic, lubricants, other end-user industries, by form into oil, capsule, syrup, powder, by source into vegetable oils, marine, nuts and seeds, soy and soy products.

