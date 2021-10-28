Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the brain tumor drugs market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2020 to $2.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The major driving factor responsible for the growth of the brain tumor market is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide.

The brain tumor drugs market consists of sales of drugs which are used to cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and locations of the tumor. For example, Afinitor (Everolimus), BiCNU (Carmustine), Everolimus, Carmustine, Temozolomide and Avastin (Bevacizumab) are some of the drugs included in this market.

Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors. For instance, Liposomes nanoparticles facilitate easy delivery of drugs to the core cancer cells, these particles if coated with transferrin can even pass through the blood-brain barrier. Companies like GE Healthcare, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Celgene Corporation are adopting this technology to improve the available techniques of medication and treatment.

By Drugs: Temozolomide, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Bevacizumab, Geftinib, Erlotinib

By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global brain tumor drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Pfizer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

