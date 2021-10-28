Global Hydro Electricity Market Size And Hydro Electricity Market Growth Opportunities

Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydro electricity market is expected to decline from $110.38 in billion 2020 to $106.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2%. The decline is mainly due to the various reasons from environmental concerns to lack of funds. The market is expected to reach $100.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -1%. Favourable laws in emerging countries are projected to drive the hydropower generation market.

The hydropower generation market consists of sales of hydropower energy and related services. The hydropower generation industry includes companies that are mainly involved in operating hydropower generation facilities to produce electricity. Hydropower stations convert the kinetic energy of flowing or falling water into electrical energy and which is provided to power transmission systems.

Trends In The Global Hydro Electricity Market

Companies in the hydropower generation market are upgrading their technologies to make them more sustainable. They are investing to increase the efficiencies of hydropower plants to make them compatible with the environment. For instance, in 2018, Voith Hydro, a German engineering company, upgraded two hydropower plants (HPPs) that were ageing in order to increase their performance and making them more environmentally friendly. Following the renovation, the power generation capacity of Semla 4 plant power in Fagersta municipality increased to 15 GWh.

Global Hydro Electricity Market Segments:

The global hydro electricity market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Dike Type, Diversion Hydropower Station, Mixed Type, Tide, Pumped Storage

By Capacity: Large, Medium, Small

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global hydro electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydro electricity global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hydro electricity market, hydro electricity global market share, hydro electricity market players, hydro electricity market segments and geographies, hydro electricity market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Hydro Electricity Market Organizations Covered: Alstom Power, GE Energy, Tata Power Company, Hydrochina International, CPFL Energia, Sinohydro Corporation, RusHydro, Andritz and Agder Energi SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

