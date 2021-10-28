Artificial Organs Market Revenue, Statistics, Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Organs market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Artificial Organs market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others.

A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

Key Points

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Artificial Organs market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial organs market on the basis of organ type, technology, material type, and region:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

