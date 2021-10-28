Wipes Market Grows At Rate Of 7% With Increasing Awareness On Hygiene

Wipes Market 2021: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wipes Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing consumer hygiene awareness to drive the market for wipes during the forecast period. Wipes are used to keep residences and surroundings clean and sanitary. Manufacturers across the globe are working on developing high-quality sanitizing wipes that will have a long-term impact and improve hygiene. For instance, in August 2020, Neptune Health & Wellness Innovation (Neptune), a subsidiary of diversified and fully integrated health and wellness-company received a company number from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for surface disinfectant wipes. Neptune now has the capacity to use its white label turnkey product development skills to produce new surface disinfection products for EPA regulatory approval and to sell existing surface disinfection products in the US.

The wipes market size reached a value of nearly $15.70 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $15.70 billion in 2020 to $19.29 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.2%. The wipes market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 and reach $23.05 billion in 2030.

Companies in the wipes market are developing biodegradable wipes using eco-friendly raw materials such as cellulose and wood pulp. These raw materials are primarily used in the wetlaid and airlaid manufacturing processes. Both cellulose and wood pulp are mostly sourced from geopolitically stable countries, in contrast to the petroleum based raw materials which have a less stable supply chain. For instance, in May 2021, Coterie, a baby care brand launched a new wipe made from 100% plant-based biodegradable and compostable materials. Also, in December 2020, Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies launched biodegradable baby wipes, Huggies Pure Biodegradable. The product is made using 100% natural fibers. Similarly, Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has developed a new Carded Airlaid Carded (CAC) line to create a fully biodegradable cellulose-based three-layer nonwoven for wipes. Along with cellulose, the fabric also includes viscose and pulp making it sustainable and biodegradable.

Major players covered in the global wipes industry are Kimberly Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unicharm International.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wipes market, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wipes market will be South America, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.4% and 5.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.1% respectively.

TBRC’s global wipes market report is segmented by type into disposable wipes, non-disposable wipes, by product into baby, facial & cosmetic, hand & body, flushable, others, by application into household sector, industrial sector, others.

Wipes Market – By Type (Disposable Wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes), By Product (Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable), By Application (Household Sector, Industrial Sector) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wipes market overview, forecast wipes market size and growth for the whole market, wipes market segments, and geographies, wipes market trends, wipes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

