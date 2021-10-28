Demand For Internet Television Is Transforming The Broadcast Communications Equipment Market

Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption of internet television is an emerging trend in the broadcast communication equipment market. Customers in developed markets are adopting and showing signs of preferring internet TV. Internet TV, in general, is content distributed over the internet. Wireless service providers are offering online video streaming services and internet TV to compete with traditional pay-TV providers. These services are being offered to increase their subscriber base and revenues. For example, in the U.S, approximately 147.5 million people have adopted internet television to watch Netflix at least once a month, followed by Amazon Prime Video (88.7 million), Hulu (55 million), HBO Now (17.1 million) and Dish’s Sling TV (6.8 million).

Increase in disposable income is driving the broadcast communication equipment market. The disposable income is the total amount of household income available to spend and save after paying income tax. The increase in disposable income increases the probability of consumers spending on entertainment and mobile communications, which leads to an increase in the sales of mobile communications such as cell phones. Cellular telephone is a broadcast communication equipment device, and the market has largely benefited from increased sales of cellular telephones. Cellular telephones have now become a necessity in every household owing to advantages such as connectivity, productivity applications, entertainment and education and with increasing disposable income, individuals are increasingly buying smartphones, boosting the broadcast communication equipment market. For instance, in India, the per capita net disposable income increased to $ 1829.62 during 2019-2020 from $ 1712.51 during 2018-2019 showing a rise of 6.8%. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone, driving the broadcast communication equipment market.

The global broadcast communications equipment market size is expected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2020 to $4.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Major players covered in the global broadcast communications equipment industry are Ericsson AB, Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, L-3 Communications Corporation, ITT Corporation, Datapath Inc, AT&T Corporation, Datron World Communications, Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Teltonika UAB, Atrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc., MeitrackGroup, Trackimo LLC, Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd., Ruptela UAB, Verizon Wireless, Spy tech, Inc., Smart Caregiver.

TBRC’s global broadcast communications equipment market report is segmented by product type into transmitting antennas, GPS equipment, transceivers, satellite communications equipment, other, by application into military, civilian, by technology into analog broadcasting, digital broadcasting.

Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Transceivers, Satellite Communications Equipment), By Application (Military, Civilian), By Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides broadcast communications equipment market overview, forecast broadcast communications equipment market size and growth for the whole market, broadcast communications equipment market segments, and geographies, broadcast communications equipment market trends, broadcast communications equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

