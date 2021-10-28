Women’s Health Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Women’s Health market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others. Use of female contraception is beneficial in the prevention of health issues associated with pregnancy, particularly for pubescent girls, as well as in pregnancy planning to reduce the chances of infant mortality, which is higher in childbirths separated by a lesser number of years.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Women’s Health market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Women’s Health research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights

By product type, devices held a substantial women’s health market share in 2019. The introduction of minimally invasive methods has escalated the demand for several surgical procedures amid the women population. Also, a growing trend among female patients’ towards technologically advanced techniques for treatment is the causative of market growth.

By application, hormonal infertility is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.6% in the forecast period. High levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) in female blood may decrease the chances of conceiving. Also, abnormal estradiol, a kind of estrogen hormone, levels may reduce the possibility of success in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Regional Overview:

The global Women’s Health market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Women’s Health market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

