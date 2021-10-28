Calcium Carbonate Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Calcium Carbonate Market Size – USD 19.87 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Trends – High demand from the Asia Pacific region

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for paper products in packaging and hygiene are driving the demand for the market. The global Calcium Carbonate market is forecast to reach USD 34.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium carbonate is medicinally used as a dietary supplement when the amount of calcium in the body is not enough. It is needed in the body for healthy bones, nervous systems, muscles, and heart. It is also used as an antacid to relieve acid indigestion, heartburn, and upset stomach.

The increase in the development of infrastructure is propelling the demand for the calcium carbonate market. An increase in the automobile industry is also creating a demand for calcium carbonate as a raw material. The market demand is growing because of the versatile application of the product in nanowire, plastics, and coatings of alloys. Calcium carbonate is used for imaging purposes, catalytic applications, and in drug delivery loading of hydrophilic protein drugs.

However, side effects, such as swelling on face, skin rashes, unusual weakness, vomiting, loss of appetite, and nausea, are restraining the demand of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the calcium carbonate market in 2018. The boom in the construction activities in the region, growth in the economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging nations are propelling the demand for the market. China has the largest forest reserve, which results in the largest pulp and paper industry, thus driving the demand for the market. The market is modern and is highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap in the region.

Key participants include Omaya AG, Sibelco, Imerys, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Huber Engineered Materials, GLC Mineral, and Graymont Limited, among others.

Increasing demand for essential consumer products including soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc., growing production of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, and technological advancements in chemical and material manufacturing processes are some of the key factors driving the growth trend of the global materials & chemicals market. Rapidly surging demand for organic chemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, agriculture, and textile industries is another important parameter for market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ground calcium carbonate held a larger market share in the calcium carbonate market in 2018. Ground calcium carbonate is basic in nature and can be used to neutralize combustion vapors or increase the pH in soils or water. It is used in paper and plastic fillers, paints, and coatings. It can also be used in cement, to convert quick-lime into slaked lime.

Calcium carbonate is among the most common mineral fillers used in the plastic industry. It is widely available, easy to breakdown, and is also quite economical. It also decreases surface energy and provides surface gloss and opacity, which enhances the surface finish. Moreover, it also increases impact strength and stiffness when the particle size is controlled.

Calcium carbonate is available in various particle sizes ranging from less than 1.0 micrometer to large white decorative chips. Ground calcium carbonate is the most cost-effective mineral filler on the market, and it has a supply from various mines located all over the globe.

North America held the second-largest market in the year 2018. The consumption of calcium carbonate in the region is anticipated to increase owing to the growing demand from plastics and paints & coatings industry in the U.S.

In June 2017, Mercer Lime Company was acquired by Mississippi Lime Company. The company acquired Mercer's hydrated lime business to build up its position in the industry and also cater to a wider range of customers in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Calcium Carbonate market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Dietary Supplement

Filler and Pigment

Raw Substance for Construction Material

Component of Adhesives

Additive for Thermoplastics

Neutralizing Agent in Soil

Desulfurization of Fuel Gas

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Paint and Coating

Automotive

Adhesives and Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Rubber

Plastic

Agriculture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

