Forensic Technology Market Growth, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of funding programs coupled with the presence of strong product pipeliene from the major players

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Forensic Technology Market will be worth USD 52.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Forensic Technology market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Forensic Technology market. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

In order to achieve benchmarks in forensic science, governments across the globe are taking different initiatives making it crucial for public safety. This is in turn increasing the horizon of growth for the said market. For example, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partnered with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to develop new techniques to increase workflow. The major competitors operating globally have jointly initiated the Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers Program which helps in effective R&D regarding forensic science mainly across industry and academic collaborations. The program stresses on the development of practices in order to handle and preserve DNA as well as other biological evidence.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Forensic Technology market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Moreover, organizations across the globe are emphasizing on innovative technology in order to optimize the interoperability of automated fingerprinting identification systems at various levels, regulate biasness from investors, as well as develop standards for effective solutions to control criminal cases.

Key Highlights From The Report.

When it comes to the type of technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounted for the most prominent share in 2019 owing to the fast penetration rates for different areas of applications like illicit drug analysis, ballistics and toxicology studies.

In the application segment, the law enforcement agencies is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecasted period which can be attributed to the increasing number of initiatives taken by the government in order to clear backlogs of criminal cases that need strong evidence.

Top Key Players Are:

Cytiva, 3M, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, NMS Lab, LGC Group, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Micro Systemation among others.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Forensic Technology Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Forensic Technology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Forensic Technology market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue because of the growth in the number of government initiatives targeted towards emphasizing the utilization of forensic technologies. However, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to expand at a progressive rate throughout the forecasted span. This is primarily because of the development of advanced infrastructure for testing facilities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Forensic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Law enforcement agencies

Banking and financial institutions

Telecom

Regional Landscape section of the Forensic Technology report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Forensic Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Forensic Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of funding initiatives by different regulatory bodies

4.2.2.2. Presence of a strong portfolio of products from the major competitors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increase in the number of patent expirations over the recent past

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Forensic Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.2. Capillary Electrophoresis

5.1.3. Next Generation Sequencing

5.1.4. Rapid DNA Analysis

5.1.5. Automated Liquid Handling Technology

5.1.6. Microarrays

Continue...

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Forensic Technology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Forensic Technology industry by 2027?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Forensic Technology market?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Forensic Technology industry over the forecast period?

