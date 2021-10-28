Mobile C-Arms Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements in imaging capabilities and rising incidence of chronic diseases

The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Mobile C-Arms Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Mobile C-Arms market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The Global Mobile C-Arms Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Mobile C-Arms market in each key region of the world. The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth.

Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Mobile C-Arms market. Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology.

Top Key Players Are:

Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.

At regional level, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecasted years as well. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecasted span. This is primarily because of the growing number of government initiatives, rising levels of awareness among consumers regarding innovative medical imaging technology, and increasing medical tourism industry across various parts of the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Mobile C-Arms market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Mobile C-Arms Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

