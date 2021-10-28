Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.
Key Highlights From The Report
In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.
Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.
To get a sample copy of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/298
The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.
Top Key Players:
Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.
To learn more details about the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market
The global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.
Major Regions Covered in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laparoscopy Device
Endoscopy Device
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/298
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery
4.2.2.4. Technological advancement
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Low awareness of the product
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Laparoscopy Device
5.1.2. Endoscopy Device
Continue...
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market
Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
R&D Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/298
Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market
Clinical Perinatal Software Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-perinatal-software-market
Human Microbiome Modulators Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market
In Silico Drug Discovery Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-silico-drug-discovery-market
Prenatal Testing Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market
Blockchain in Genomics Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-genomics-market
Industrial Microbiology Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-microbiology-market
Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hematologic-malignancies-testing-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn