Scientology Volunteers add 1000 hours providing indispensable help to cope with consequences of volcano in La Palma

Group Scientology VMs and other volunteers in La Palma

The Cabildo de La Palma is appealing to all the island's residents to create groups of volunteers to help organize and optimize the efforts being made.

LA PALMA, SPAIN, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteers add 1000 hours to the ones of other groups, providing indispensable help to cope with the ongoing consequences of the volcano eruption in La Palma.

The Cabildo de La Palma has appealed to all the island's residents to create groups of volunteers to help organize and optimize the efforts being made since the volcano erupted on 19 September. "Join our team of volunteers," they called on their social networks, and the VMs have been there almost from Day 1. Click here if interested in volunteering.

When the volcano erupted last month, most people were not aware of the amount of help that would be needed. However, volunteers from La Palma, the rest of the Canary Islands, and the peninsula started to arrive, paying their own trips, food and leaving their day-to-day life, to give a helping hand.

Lots of material help had been arriving, and then the manual service, with volunteers willing to do whatever it would be requested. Juan Manuel, a former nurse, and specialist of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was among the first arriving there and got hands on, and this inspired many others to group and organize teams coming from Elda, Barcelona, Madrid (Spain) and even from some other European countries, to stress the motto of the VMs which is: "Something Can Be Done About It".

Tasks included cleaning streets, schools, organizing foods and clothing, cleaning roofs of houses to avoid debacles of ceilings, and one more aspect: the spiritual and emotional wellbeing of those who have lost their homes and villages. Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs), while helping on everything else, they also help on a one on one basis to the Palmeros, with the technics of "assists", a method developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, to help people focus on the "here and now" and get relief in regards to the dangerous situations that people have been living.

So far, Scientologists have provided over 1000 hours of work to this situation, gathering over 10 volunteers on a project funded through donations of individual scientologists and others, channelled through the Scientology "Foundation MEJORA "(Foundation for the Improvement of Life, Culture and Society), an NGO recognized with Special Consultative Status to the UN Economic and Social Council since 2019.



Devastated area

The European satellite system Copernicus calculates the area devastated by the lava from the volcano on the Canary island of La Palma at 906.8 hectares, barely half a hectare more in an interval of 20 hours.

The European Times News has been informed that this latest measurement was taken at 12.30 Canary Island time on Tuesday and the figure of 2,162 buildings destroyed and 124 possibly affected remains unchanged.

The estimate of the damage caused by the different lava flows to the island's roads has not changed either: 66.2 kilometres disappeared, and another 3.4 kilometres were partially damaged.

The director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, indicated last Monday that the orientation of the new cracks in the main cone through which the lava gushes out is optimal in terms of the lava flows not continuing to widen and increasing the material damage already caused.

This is the 33rd map produced by the Copernicus system since the start of the volcanic eruption at Cumbre Vieja on 19 September.