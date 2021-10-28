Water-Based Adhesive Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 23.35 Billion by 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Water-Based Adhesive Market Size – USD 15.08 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 5.6 %, Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Water-Based Adhesives

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Water-Based Adhesive industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The global water-based adhesives market was valued at USD 15.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. water-based adhesive market is expected to witness for significant growth during the forecast period owing to its useful application in several end-use industries. Additionally, A rise in environmental and safety issues has further enhanced the growth of the market as the water-based adhesive is low in VOC.

A wide range of key end-users earned by the global water-based adhesive market such as those operating in the construction, automotive, and packaging segments are expected to augment the measure of demand during the coming forecast year. Furthermore, a global water-based adhesive market expected impressive growth while riding on various advantages offered by the products, including zero-emission, improved heat resistance, and no residual order.

Water-based adhesives are derived from natural polymers and are expected to find broader applications in several end-use industries. For instance, water-based adhesive derived from an animal is an ultimate choice for a quick set application while bookbinding could mainly employ water-based adhesive prepared from starch-based vegetables. Since the water-based adhesive is free of solvent, it could be safe for use in closed areas with not much ventilation. Applications such as bottle labeling, coating, and paper lamination mostly make use of water-based adhesive.

Key participants include Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Arkema, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, DowDupont, 3M, DIC Corporation, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., and PPG Industries, Inc. and among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the water-based adhesives market on the basis of resin type, application and region:

Resin Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 6.3 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.4 % and 5.1 % CAGR, respectively. High water-based adhesives demand across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, PAE segment is the dominating of water-based adhesives market, which holds 27.5% of the global market. The rising demand and new technologies have boosted the market of the water-based adhesives.

VAE segment of the water-based adhesives market is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Based on application, Tapes and tables segment of the water-based adhesives market was valued at USD 2.63 billion and is expected reach USD 4.44 billion by 2026 and also exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecasts period.

Increasing per capita consumption, significant growth in industrialization in the emerging region is estimated to boost the building and construction segment of the water-based adhesives market. The sector is expected to hold more than one-third of market value share in the global market and is expected to dominate the same during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for approximately one-third of market value share in the global water-based adhesive market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

