Mice Model Market Size Value USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research

Mice Model Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes and increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases are driving the mice model market.

mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

However, during the forecast period, rising objections by several organizations on mouse testing are anticipated to impede the global mice model market to a certain extent.

The global Mice Model market is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 1.22 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Mice Model Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Mice Model market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Diabetes

Research & Development

Academics

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotechnology

Government

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

