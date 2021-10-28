Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing government initiatives to reduce drug abuse levels, increasing production, trade, and consumption of illegal substances

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drugs of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, and recreational chemicals, increasing awareness about drug of abuse tests and their increasing usage for medical and legal purposes are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is a clinical detection method used for detecting one or more drugs by sample testing of various samples such as hair, blood, sweat, urine, and breath. Growing demand for drugs of abuse testing at public and private workplaces and availability of advanced drug abuse testing techniques are boosting global market growth. In addition, increasing government programs to overcome drug abuse, strict government regulations for illicit drug consumption, and rising investments by market players to develop sensitive drug testing kits to detect designer drugs are boosting market growth.

However, inability of some tests to detect low doses of designer drugs, legalization of illicit drugs in some countries, and absence of clear rules for workplace drugs of abuse testing are some factors that are expected to hamper growth of global drug of abuse testing services market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing Services market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics Inc., LabCorp, Abbott Laboratories, and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Legacy Medical Services, DrugScan, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Precision Diagnostics, American Substance Abuse Professionals (ASAP), Inc., United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), Inc. and LGC Group.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Among the product and services segments, the analyzers segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to various features such as easy handling and quick and precise screening.

• Based on sample type, the urine segment is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period. In-expensive urine analysis, increasing quantity of sample, and easy access to POC testing are key factors fueling segment growth.

• Among the end-use, the forensic laboratories segment is expected to account for substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of substance abuse and growing need to detect unknown drugs is fueling segment revenue growth.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to factors, such as rising organization agreements regarding workplace drug of abuse testing, increasing consumption of various drugs, and growing trade of illicit drugs.

• North America is expected to account for robust revenue growth during the forecast period. High revenue share is attributable to factors, such as increasing cases of substance abuse, government programs to control drug of abuse, and availability of well-established healthcare systems equipped with latest testing kits and services.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global drug of abuse testing services market based on Drug Type, Products & Services, Sample Type, End-Use, and Region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Alcohol

• Cannabis/Marijuana

• Cocaine

• Opioids

• Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

• LSD

• Others

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Analyzers

o Immunoassays Analyzers

o Chromatographic Devices

o Breath Analyzers

• Consumables

• Rapid Testing Devices

o Urine Testing Devices

o Oral Fluid Testing Devices

• Laboratory Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Urine

• Oral Fluid (Saliva)

• Hair

• Breath

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Law Enforcement Agencies

• Forensic Laboratories

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Drugs of Abuse Testing Services market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

