C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases, increasing application of CRP for diagnostic purposes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global C-reactive protein testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.93 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular and chronic inflammatory disease, rising adoption of C-reactive Protein (CRP) testing in primary care settings, and increasing application of CRP testing in diagnosis of inflammatory and infectious diseases are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment and funding to accelerate research on applications and importance of CRP are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

C-reactive protein is an acute phase protein which is primarily synthesized in liver in response to inflammation or infection. C-reactive protein test assesses the quantity of this protein in the blood to diagnose conditions or infections that cause inflammation in the body. CRP has been used for indication of infection and cardiovascular events for years, but currently ongoing research has hinted at its crucial role in inflammatory processes and host response to infection. High sensitivity assays are used to detect baseline levels of CRP and screen patients who are at-risk for developing any chronic inflammatory disease. CRP has been increasingly incorporated into routine clinical practice and this is expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.

CRP also has various R&D applications, particularly to create potentially effective compounds for treating chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition, various initiatives to raise awareness about prevention and treatment of chronic disease is also expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding CRP testing and inconclusive report of CRP testing is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4051

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the C-Reactive Protein Testing market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the C-Reactive Protein Testing market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Abaxis, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Getein Biotech, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Aidianm, and BODITECH MED INC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Immunoturbidimetric assay segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributable to rapid development and availability of cost-effective automated and sensitive assays.

• Cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, growing demand for quick diagnostic methods, rising need for early detection, and large number of C-reactive protein tests performed for diagnosis of CVD.

• Clinics segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing adoption of POC CRP testing in primary care settings, cost-effectiveness, and need for rapid and accurate results.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing incidence of CVD, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4051

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the C-reactive protein testing market based on assay type, application, end-use, and region:

Assay Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• ELISA

• Turbidometric

• Immunoturbidometric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Cancer

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Endometriosis

• Lupus

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Labs

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/c-reactive-protein-testing-market

Key Benefits of the Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global C-Reactive Protein Testing market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the C-Reactive Protein Testing industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4051

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Transfer Membrane Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transfer-membrane-market

Blood Group Typing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-group-typing-market

Creatinine Measurement Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/creatinine-measurement-market

Hematologic Malignancies Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hematologic-malignancies-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

