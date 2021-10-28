Coated Fabric Market Is Predicted To Attain USD 34.59 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Coated Fabric Market Size – USD 26.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Growth in construction activities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in automotive sector and a swift advancement in industrialization is one of the major factor stimulating the market growth.

The global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 34.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile fabrics are frequently coated to make them waterproof, windproof, electro-conductive, antimicrobial, flame retardant, thermo-chromic, electro-magnetic shielding, ultra-violet radiation shielding, photochromic, self-cleaning, and stain resistant among others. Coating is carried out to protect the textile materials along with the aim to protect thee users from various vulnerabilities.

Growth in automotive sector coupled with a rapid rise in industrialization across the globe is projected to propel the market for coated fabrics as increased demand for automobiles would directly influence the demand for automotive coated fabric. Similar is the case for rise in industrialization which would create in demand for coated fabric used in conveyor belts, barrier materials and abrasive backing among others.

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the highest growing in the coated fabric market with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in construction activities in the region creating a surge in demand for coated fabric in furniture, carpet backing, artificial leather and upholstery among others. Further a rise in demand for automobiles in this region will further boost the market demand for use in products like seating, airbags, etc.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are :

Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Saless Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg Ab, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and Serge Ferrari Group among others.

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction in the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Raw material and chemicals are widely used across various industrial sector such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, food and beverages, agriculture, chemical and medical. Revenue growth of the global Coated Fabric market is significantly driven by factors such as increasing investments by various market players to develop and launch enhanced products, rapid urbanization and industrial developments, rising per capita income and increasing adoption of green energy. In addition, rising funds by private and public organizations for equipment and rising adoption of biodegradable products due to increasing awareness about carbon emission concerns is further boosting market growth.

Coated Fabric Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

End-user Outlook

Construction

Agriculture Clothing

Geotextiles

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Packaging

Others

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polymer coated fabrics would dominate the market with a growth rate of CAGR 3.6% during the forecast period with more than 80% of the market share in the year 2019. This is chiefly owing to the huge application of polymer coated fabrics in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and home furnishing segments which require superior fabric strength.

Automotive sector is projected to be the leading segment among end-user with a growth rate of CAGR 3.5% followed by geotextiles segment with a growth rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The growth in the automotive sector is due to the necessity to comply with the stringent government regulation to provide airbags in the automobile to protect the drivers and passengers from any accident.

Calendar finishing is forecasted to lead the market with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by 2027 owing to the suitability of this process in processing of rubber-based fabrics as well as manufacturing of heat sensitive polymer based fabrics. This calendar finishing process is used to provide luster and smoothness to the fabrics.

