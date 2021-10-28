CITYDATA invited by the United States Government to join NGA Accelerator at Moonshot Labs
CITYDATA.ai joins the NGA Accelerator program in St. Louis, Missouri to sustain U.S. advantage in GEOINT by exploring global geospatial mobility patterns.
We are honored to partner with the NGA to explore global geospatial mobility patterns and synthetic population models in alignment with the agency's data strategy to sustain U.S. advantage in GEOINT.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) provides geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) in support of the U.S. military, allies and homeland security organizations. The analysis of satellite imagery and geospatial data to understand activities on a global scale historically has given the United States a huge intelligence advantage.
— Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai
CITYDATA.ai (https://citydata.ai) was recently selected from hundreds of companies and invited to join the prestigious NGA Accelerator program at Moonshot Labs in St. Louis, Missouri. Operated by Capital Innovators, the NGA Accelerator is designed to leverage advances in geospatial sensing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The NGA has also sponsored a new commercial-like workspace in partnership with T-REX in downtown St. Louis, to advance collaborative GEOINT efforts between the government, industry and academia.
"We are honored to partner with the NGA to explore global geospatial mobility patterns and synthetic population models in alignment with the agency's data strategy to sustain U.S. advantage in GEOINT," said Apurva Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai.
"Our team of data scientists and machine learning experts are laser focused on making fresh, accurate, high-quality geospatial mobility data easily accessible, improving data reusability, cross-domain efficiencies and enabling next-generation GEOINT," added Carl Nielson, Managing Director at CITYDATA.ai
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency published the agency’s data strategy October 6, 2021, outlining its plans to transform and improve the way data is created, managed and shared in order to maintain dominance in the delivery of geospatial intelligence.
“It is essential that we take all actions necessary to sustain our advantage in GEOINT — and that includes managing our data as a key strategic asset,’’ stated NGA Director, Vice Admiral, Robert D. Sharp in the press announcement for the new data strategy. “With the holistic enterprise approach mapped out within this new data strategy, NGA sets forth a path for leading the way.’’
Aligned to the agency’s Moonshot effort to deliver trusted GEOINT with the speed, accuracy and precision required, the strategy calls for the accelerated, shared and trusted use of data to help NGA better deliver on its mandates.
The strategy describes four key goals being pursued by NGA to meet its mission and business needs:
* Manage data as a strategic asset: Deploy a federated enterprise data governance framework that ensures data is proactively, strategically and consistently managed while enabling agility, flexibility and innovation.
* Deliver data as a shared service: Provide services that deliver data — both consumed and created — directly to consumers in an efficient and intuitive way.
* Scale data and analytics capabilities: Champion data-informed innovations that transform how NGA operates; set the example for data and analytics excellence and leading practices within the IC, DoD and geospatial community.
* Bolster data literacy in the workforce: Promote a data culture and increase the workforce’s data acumen.
About CITYDATA.ai
CITYDATA provides daily mobility data intelligence and chatbot apps for smarter cities and real-world businesses. CITYDATA knows the answers to the questions “how many people are in your city today” and “what are their movement patterns?”. Their data + AI platform produces fresh, accurate, daily insights for 1580 cities worldwide.
CITYDATA offers four main data-as-a-service products:
1. CITYDASH: on-demand daily mobility insights for global cities across 60 countries
2. CITYCHAT: mobile chatbot platform for citizen engagement and data sharing
3. CITYFLOW: fleet tracking solution for cities, transportation and enterprise businesses
4. CITYWORKS: mobile workforce management solution for cities and businesses
Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, California, CITYDATA is featured in the Smart 50 and the GovTech 100 list of companies that provide innovative technologies for government customers. Their data insights are essential for smart city programs, economic development, urban planning, mobility and transportation, tourism, disaster impact analysis, sustainability and resilience.
You can contact CITYDATA by reaching out to them via email at business@citydata.ai
