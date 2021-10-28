Wireless Audio Devices Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key players - Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Incorporated, Sony

Wireless Audio Devices Market

Changing consumer preferences for portable solutions and advancements in wireless technologies are the primary factor driving the wireless audio device market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless audio devices have emerged as an ideal alternative to traditional wired audio devices, owing to their portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. Increasing penetration of infotainment devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, automobile infotainment devices, coupled with increasing demand for mobility services drive the market growth. In addition, the adoption of wireless audio devices has increased in the commercial sectors including, tourism, education, and media & entertainment among others.

The global wireless audio devices market is expected to garner $38,807.5 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the period 2016-2022. The wireless speaker systems segment is expected to dominate the market throughout 2014 - 2022.

In 2015, the wireless speaker systems segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall wireless audio devices market due to the compatibility of wireless speakers with computer and infotainment devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. The latest features integrated in wireless speakers including high definition sound, Dolby Digital sound, 3D surround sound, and others boost the market growth for wireless speakers. In addition, the soundbar segment is presently the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period due to its compatibility with LED TVs, mobile devices, and the emerging growth of the consumer electronics market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 148 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/377

North America accounted for the majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, AirPlay, and Wi-Fi coupled with the high disposable income of consumers is expected to boost sales in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing economic growth and rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and others.

The Bluetooth technology segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the overall wireless audio devices market during the forecast period due to features such as low energy consumption, easy connectivity, and cost-efficiency. In addition, Bluetooth can seamlessly stream high-quality music through a temporary personal area network. Furthermore, Airplay technology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of Apples devices such as iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and others.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/377

In 2015, the consumer segment generated the highest revenue in the market, followed by the commercial and automotive sectors. This is attributed to the growth in smartphones and the consumer electronics market. The automotive sector is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Key industry players - Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Sony Corporation, and Shure Incorporated

Similar Reports -

1. Audio Line Market

2. Smartphone Audio Codecs Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

