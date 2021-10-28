MITCON International School becomes the first AI-powered school in Balewadi, Pune
Associates with FutoLearn; incorporates AI & Coding into daily curriculum as per NEP 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MITCON International School, a private and progressive co-ed school located in Balewadi, Pune has announced its association with FutoLearn - a leading company involved in creating advanced educational tools in the area of AI, Coding, and Robotics among others. This association is the next step in solidifying MITCON’s commitment to providing top-quality education to its students.
The move entails an essential upgrade in the school’s offerings with the implementation of AI and Coding lessons via their daily school curriculum and interactive learning through advanced and easy-to-follow online programs.
MITCON International School Principal stated, “We have taken the lead to introduce AI and Coding, right from Grade 1 onwards to prepare our students for an AI era. We believe that infusing such subjects into the current curriculum will elevate our students’ abilities and put them on the global map. With AI being present in industries such as medical, education, security and consumer durable, no training on this subject will be wasted, when these students are ready to start their career paths”.
She said, “We highly appreciate FutoLearn for providing us with the means to train our students and prepare them for high profile career in the future such as Data Analysts, Cybersecurity Experts, Alternative Energy Technicians, Robotics Professionals and of course, Artificial Intelligence Specialists”.
In 2020, The National Educational Policy announced by our government mentions the importance of including AI & Coding in the school curriculum as an essential part of every Indian student’s educational training.
ABOUT MITCON
MITCON International School is a private, progressive, innovative, child-centered, co-educational English medium school, committed to providing quality education to all the students.
ABOUT FUTOLEARN
FutoLearn is a leading Indian company creating engaging educational products and services using interactive and digital platforms, for students across the globe.
