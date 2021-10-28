3D Printing Metal Market Size Worth USD 6,077.9 Million by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing use of 3D printing in the automotive and aerospace sectors is driving the demand for the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Printing Metal Market is projected to reach USD 6,077.9 Million in 2027. The 3D printing metal market is experiencing an exponential growth rate attributable to the increasing use of metals such as nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum, for 3D printing applications in end-user industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical & dental. In recent years, investment in metal additive manufacturing has risen rapidly. The ability of the technology to enable the production of lightweight components through design optimization without comprising quality and performance.

The growing demand for 3D metal printing from the aerospace & defense sectors, owing to the ability to minimize the weight of aerospace components, as well as focus on the improvement of total performance, which is otherwise time-consuming and costly through traditional production processes. It is projected that the ability to print cheaper equipment on demand will be the main driving factor for the 3D printing metal industry.

The high costs associated with metals is considered to be the biggest impediment to global 3D printing metal market demand. The extraction process of metals is complicated and requires high energy consumption, leading to a price rise.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3577

Key players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric Company, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Renishaw plc, Sandvik AB, Voxeljet AG, and Proto Labs, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The application of 3D printing metal in the aerospace & defense industry is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to increased demand for highly tailored parts and lower lead time provided by additional production.

• The extensive application of 3D printing metal in end-use industries through technologies such as material jetting, binder jetting, and sheet lamination is causative of the market dominance of the powder form in 2019.

• Titanium is used for dental & orthopedic implants and artificial Knee & hip replacement in the medical & dental sector.

• Asia-Pacific, led by China, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% in the period 2020-2017, due to the growth of the automotive sector and significant investments in 3D printing metal in the next years.

• In October 2018, Norsk Titanium used its latest technology, rapid plasma deposition, known to be a superior technique for the development of structural metal components that are mechanically enhanced.

Browse Complete Report “3D Printing Metal Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing-metal-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of Product, Form, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Nickel

• Titanium

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Filament

• Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Medical & Dental

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3577

Regional Bifurcation of the 3D Printing Metal Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Air Freight Unit Load Device (ULD) Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/air-freight-unit-load-device-uld-market

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-curtain-wall-market

Blended Cement Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blended-cement-market

Seismic Isolation Systems Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/seismic-isolation-systems-market

Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-vibration-rubber-mounts-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.