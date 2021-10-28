Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Development of application-specific grades, low cycle time and high demand for product modification and development are some factors driving the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for products manufactured with the help of 3D printing technology from various industries will enhance the growth of the market for rapid prototyping material in the next few years. Rising demand for the technology to better the overall efficiency of the production and designing process is anticipated to propel the market growth. Inventions across the globe combined with Technological advancements are anticipated to boost the demand for rapid prototyping materials in many industries, including healthcare and aerospace & defense.

The rapid prototyping materials market in the U.S. is expected to witness growth because of increasing manufacturing of 3D printed products. Along with this, the rising adoption of 3D printed products in critical industries like aerospace and medical is expected to thrive in the market. The rising number of R&D initiatives relating to the rapid prototyping in the U.S. is also anticipated to benefit market growth.

Increasing industrialization in the Asia Pacific, combined with increased adoption of technology is anticipated to boost the demand for rapid prototyping materials in this regional market. Further, low cost and easy availability of raw materials are anticipated to further enhance the market growth in this region over the next few years.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A, Stratasys, Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials, Golden Plastics, Renishaw PLC, Arcam AB, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the type segment of this market, polymers are presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate the market with an estimated CAGR of 26.5% over the forecasted period.

• Metal type material is in extensive use for rapid prototyping across heavy load industries like aerospace & defense and automotive. Additionally, metal also finds application in the healthcare industry, for rapid prototyping of equipment such as surgical instruments, implants, and more.

• Among the form segment of this market, filament leads the market presently, and it will continue to dominate with an estimated CAGR of 26.7% over the forecasted period. The material form depends on the technology being used for developing the prototypes. For example, in selective laser sintering, the use of thermoplastics is done in the form of powder, whereas in laminated object manufacturing, the use of thermoplastics is done in the form of sheet.

• The Asia Pacific is currently dominating the market, and it is also estimated to register decent growth because of the rapid development of the construction and manufacturing industry in several economies like Japan and China. Along with this, rising demand for consumer goods owing to the increasing population is expected to propel the market growth.

• The adoption of rapid prototyping in many sectors like education, healthcare, retail, and construction retail in the Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the market growth in this region. The rising need for rapid prototyping in the oil & gas industry is also projected to enhance the market growth in this region over the next few years.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the rapid prototyping material market on the basis of type, form, end-users and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Polymers

• Metals

• Ceramics

End- User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Construction Goods & Electronics

• Manufacturing & Construction

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Filament

• Ink

• Powder

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

