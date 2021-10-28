Surgical Tourniquets Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning

Surgical tourniquet is a compressive device that occludes blood flow to the limbs; this helps decrease perioperative blood loss, creates a bloodless surgical

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Tourniquets Market by Type (Tourniquet Systems, Tourniquet Cuffs, and Tourniquet Accessories), Application (Lower Limb Surgery, Upper Limb Surgery), and End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase has been witnessed in the demand for medical supplies to take care of the infected population. Respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. The need for medical supplies increased among both from healthcare professionals and the civil population for precautionary measures, owing to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize on this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure an adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Therefore, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the surgical tourniquets market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Zimmer Biomet

Anetic Aid

Stryker Corporation

Delfi Medical Innovation, Inc.

Hammarplast Medical AB

Ulrich Medical

Beijing Jinxinxing

Beijing Xintian

Changzhou Yanling

Hangzhou Keyu

Medic Instrument

Shanghai Huifeng

Bohua Medical

Top Impacting Factors

Surgical tourniquets are often required whenever there is a medical surgery being performed. Hence, rise in the global population can be expected to increase the surgical tourniquets market size. Rise in incidence of falls, road accidents, or industrial accidents boosts the demand for surgical tourniquets.

Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In addition, road safety laws are not well-defined in regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, which is why the market is anticipated to grow in these regions. These regions are known to have fewer stringent laws against road safety, as compared to the developed nations. This factor can increase the risk of commuting by road, which, in turn, propels the growth of the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Tourniquets Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Surgical Tourniquets Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surgical Tourniquets Market growth.

